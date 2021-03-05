Grant Leadbitter to play on despite risk of shoulder dislocation
Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter has vowed to play on despite knowing there is a 50 per cent chance his shoulder could pop out of its joint once again.
The 35-year-old suffered a dislocation during the 2-2 draw at Crewe last weekend but, after consulting a specialist this week, is ready to risk it with the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley looming.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Rochdale, head coach Lee Johnson said: “Grant went to see a specialist. It was major trauma to everything in his shoulder, but it is a manageable situation with the right strapping, the right conditions.
“There is a risk that it may pop out again, but Grant is probably willing to take that risk, maybe not necessarily over the short term, but over the medium term as he feels stronger and he gets a bit more comfortable.
“He looked like an American football player today because he had a nice, thick sort of padding, but again for him, it’s more about building his confidence.
“The situation will always remain the same – there’s a 50 per cent chance that his shoulder will pop out again and I think if it does, then it will require surgery.
“But at the moment, there are protective measures that can aid that healing and mitigate the possibility of it popping out.”