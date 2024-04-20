Grant McCann hails Doncaster’s ‘character and commitment’ after comeback victory

Doncaster manager Grant McCann hailed the “commitment and desire” of his players after they came from two goals down to beat Barrow 4-2 and secure a ninth successive victory.

It appeared as though Rovers’ incredible charge from relegation danger to play-off contention had ended as goals from Emile Acquah and Rory Feely gave the Cumbrians a two-goal advantage at the break.

But a Joe Ironside penalty reduced the deficit and set up a grandstand finish, with Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins both netting in the final five minutes and Ironside adding a fourth deep into added time to secure a remarkable win.

“It’s right up there,” McCann said of the victory. “I said to the boys at half-time, out of all of the wins that we’ve had this would be the best one.

“The first half we weren’t good enough. We played in to what they wanted us to do. We didn’t move the ball quick enough, we didn’t commit and that was the big message this week – commit people.

“It could have gone either way there because I wasn’t nice to them at half-time, I was a little bit firm with them and it’s probably the first time I’ve had to do that in probably 15-16 games, so it could have easily gone another way.

“But I think that’s a testament to what we’ve got in our changing room and the characters and the commitment, the desire to push and push and once we got that penalty I had a feeling inside me we could win the game.”

Barrow manager Pete Wild was left to bemoan a “mad half hour” as his side lost control of the game.

The Bluebirds now only have a one point cushion in the play-off places but have a game in hand over many of their rivals.

“In the first half we were clinical, excellent,” he said. “I was really pleased with how we played, probably up to 65 minutes when they got the penalty. I was pleased with how we were controlling the game.

“But a mad half hour has cost us the game and that is pretty frustrating because of how well they had played.

“Individual errors have cost us again, people not doing the simple things and dealing with the football.

“Doncaster had to win and they went Gung ho. We didn’t deal with Gung-ho football and that is why we got beat.

“Even after the penalty we settled it down and had chances to make it 3-1 but we didn’t take them. It would have been all over and then we just didn’t use our experience to see it out.

“We go into two home games now with the situation in our hands.”