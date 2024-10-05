Grant McCann hails Doncaster’s first-half display in win at Grimsby

Grant McCann felt Doncaster’s first-half display in the 3-0 win at Grimsby was the best his side have played this season.

Jordan Gibson led the way with a brace and Luke Molyneux was also on target before the break, with Grimsby defender Harvey Rodgers seeing red on the stroke of half-time.

That meant Doncaster had a man advantage for more than 45 minutes, but they were unable to add to their goal tally.

In the end, though, it did not detract from a thoroughly professional display as Rovers made it six wins from 10 games this season.

McCann said: “We played a team that has changed its identity and we knew they would be tough. We never gave them a chance to get going.

“It was a fast start from us, we controlled it and then scored a fantastic goal.

“It was an unbelievable bit of play from Luke Molyneux and then a tremendous goal from Jordan Gibson. That gave us the confidence to go on and control the first half. I thought it was the best we’ve played, in that first half, all season.

“That put us in command at half-time. We can’t be greedy, though.

“Three goals away from home is excellent and the message (at half-time) was to go and get more goals, but it’s not easy playing against 10 men.”

Grimsby manager David Artell added: “We didn’t start the game well.

“It was game over in the first 25 minutes really with an argument to say that our schedule played a part in that (not starting well).

“We were much better in the second half. We were much more resilient and also much more compact. We probably had the best two chances.

“That’s the sort of commitment, desire and application that we need.

“One or two might have got carried away with the three wins that we’ve had and that we can’t accept.”