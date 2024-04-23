Grant McCann hails ‘outstanding’ response as Doncaster close on play-off spot

Grant McCann was a proud man after Doncaster won 4-1 at Colchester to register a 10th straight victory and move into the play-off places.

Colchester took a ninth-minute lead through Jayden Fevrier, who converted Tom Hopper’s cross at the far post, but remain in relegation danger after Rovers’ emphatic comeback.

Luke Molyneux equalised after collecting Jamie Sterry’s short free-kick and scoring with a low 25-yard shot and Doncaster took a 22nd-minute lead through Harrison Biggins, who netted from close range from Molyneux’s delivery.

Tom Anderson netted a third in the 76th minute at the near post from Hakeeb Adelakun’s pass, and Joe Ironside sealed victory when he converted after Sam Hornby had tipped James Maxwell’s shot onto a post.

A point on the final day against Gillingham will seal a play-off spot regardless of results elsewhere and McCann said: “I’m really proud.

“Obviously conceding early wasn’t ideal for us but the response was outstanding.

“We scored two very good goals, the first one from Mols (Molyneux) and the second one was another very good goal and something we knew could help us in the game, Biggo’s (Biggins) runs from the centre circle in between the posts after good play by Mols.

“In the first half, we were a little bit edgy and it was a little bit even Steven in the game.

“But in the second half, we were really comfortable and scored another couple of really good goals.

“We always play for more goals; we never sit tight and take what we’ve got – that’s just the way we like to go about things.

“We came up against a team that’s obviously down the wrong end of the table and we knew it was going to be tough.”

Fevrier had Colchester on track to secure survival but they go into Saturday’s final game just three points above the drop zone, with their goal difference superior by four over Sutton.

Colchester boss Danny Cowley said: “It was a tough night for us.

“We have the ability to self-harm, to self-destruct, in a game where we let four terrible goals in.

“For 75 minutes, it was 2-1 and they’ve had three shots at goal, two from 30 yards, and somehow they’re winning the game.

“We were 2-1 down at half-time where we felt we shouldn’t have been, as we’d done a lot right.

“We were in total ascendency and they don’t even want to score any more goals, they want to hang onto what they’ve got and we gift them another two goals.

“I’ve just looked back at the goals and they’re very hard to defend.

“We actually played well box to box but you can’t say you’ve played well when we’ve conceded the goals that we have.

“It’s a damaging night and I’m really angry. We just did the basics so poorly.”