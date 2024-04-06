Grant McCann impressed by another Doncaster victory

Doncaster boss Grant McCann says his side’s new found confidence was there for all to see as they made it six consecutive League Two wins with a 3-0 success over play-off hopefuls Morecambe.

Two first-half goals from Luke Molyneux and a late strike from Tommy Rowe earned the visitors the three points in a game where they sealed a fourth successive clean sheet and put a serious dent into Morecambe’s hopes of a top-seven finish.

McCann said: “It was a very controlled first half with two very good goals and I still felt we were in control against the wind in the second half and got another really well worked goal late on to cement the points.

“It’s been a great run for us and the boys are playing with real confidence. They are enjoying it at the minute and it is really pleasing.

“There is a great team spirit and the lads are playing with smiles on their faces. We have got players in good form and scoring good goals and today was a great result for us.”

Rovers took the lead with a superb counter attack in the 12th minute when Hakeeb Adelakun’s far-post cross was superbly turned home by Molyneux.

The midfielder doubled his tally in the 25th minute from an excellent free-kick which he bent around a loose Morecambe wall.

The hosts looked to hit back towards the end of the half with Ged Garner inches away from sliding home a Jordan Slew cross.

Morecambe looked to step up the pace after the break but produced their first effort on target two minutes from time when Thimothee Lo-Tutala saved smartly from Joe Adams.

And as Morecambe pushed bodies forward Rovers secured a third when Max Biamou teed up Rowe for a close-range finish.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan was left disappointed as his side’s defeat, together with other results in the league, saw them slip five points away from a play-off spot.

He said: “It was a really disappointing day for us and for some reason we just didn’t get going. We were really flat from the start and they deserved the win on the day.

“It’s no fluke why they have won so many games in a row and they outbattled us all over the pitch today and ran more than us which is really disappointing for me and it just wasn’t good enough.

“We had a few chances towards the end but did not take them and we have to pick ourselves up now for our game on Tuesday.”