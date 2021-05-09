Grant McCann in celebratory mood as Hull lift trophy after last-day defeat

Hull manager Grant McCann paid tribute to his Sky Bet League One championship-winning squad after they got their hands on the trophy despite a 1-0 final-day loss at Charlton

A 75th-minute Jacob Greaves own goal was the difference over the 90 minutes but the Tigers had already sealed top spot and promotion to the Championship.

“Today wasn’t about the one game,” explained McCann. “Today was about the season and how we’ve done so well. Coming here today we wanted to just enjoy the game and keep competitive, keep a decent enough structure.

“The boys have put forth a monumental effort to win us the league. I couldn’t be more proud of every single one of them and everyone associated with the club.

“We’re delighted to finally get our hands on the trophy today. To see it with the black and amber ribbons on is a memory that will live long in the memory.

“We’ve already set what we are going to do for pre-season. The boys deserve a break right now. It’s difficult to get away anywhere at the moment, but we’ll hopefully keep in touch over the summer before we start again for next year.”

The win would have given the Addicks a last-gasp spot in the play-offs to attempt to join Hull next season, but for Oxford’s win elsewhere.

Nonetheless Charlton boss and former Hull manager Nigel Adkins is pleased with what he has seen in his first 10 games in charge as he prepares for his first full campaign in South East London.

He said: “We won the game, which is the important thing from our standpoint. We beat the champions, and great credit to them but they put their best team out because they were going for a record, and you could see how good they are from the opening 20 minutes.

“But we changed the formation and played far better. We scored the winner, and we could have had one or two more which we knew would have helped our case. But ultimately it was out of our hands. Portsmouth lost, but Oxford won.

“It was always going to be difficult for us to score five or six against the champions but I was very pleased with how we played and the chances we created. But unfortunately we did not have enough goals or points to reach the play-offs.

“We can obviously reflect now and look at how best to build on the 10 games I’ve been here so far, and move forward from next season.

“I’ll be meeting with the players from Tuesday and having conversations about the future. They’ve got tomorrow off but all week from Tuesday we will be talking.”