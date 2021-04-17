Grant McCann only interested in results as Hull close in on promotion

Head coach Grant McCann reflected upon a “big win” as League One-leaders Hull edged closer towards automatic promotion with a 2-1 win at home to Fleetwood.

The Tigers sit 11 points clear of third-placed Sunderland, who visit the KCOM Stadium on Tuesday, thanks to second-half goals from Josh Magennis and Keane Lewis-Potter.

McCann said: “It was a tough game as Fleetwood are on a tremendous run themselves.

“If truth be told, we weren’t at our best in terms of our performance – especially in the first half.

“In the second half, though, I thought we upped our game a bit.

“But what this team have got is the ability to come back and drive, so I’m really pleased with the boys’ togetherness and attitude to win the game.

“As a team, we weren’t at our best, but it doesn’t matter – the three points is all that matters.

“It’s a big win for us at this stage of the season, but we need to prepare properly for the Sunderland game and make sure we keep the run going.”

Hull, who are unbeaten since late February, had to work hard for three points against stubborn rivals.

Kyle Vassell put the visitors ahead after 22 minutes and they could have gone 2-0 up soon after the restart when Dan Batty’s goal was narrowly ruled out for offside.

But the hosts were largely superior in the second half and scored a well-worked equaliser after 61 minutes when Magennis coolly seized upon Greg Docherty’s perfect pass through the middle.

Hull scored the winner nine minutes later when Dan Crowley’s cross was headed home by Lewis-Potter.

The Tigers need two wins to be certain of securing an immediate return to the Championship.

McCann said: “We’ve got good players at this football club, but the resilience for us to come back and win was excellent.

“It was an important win, but until it’s mathematically possible for us to get to where we want to be, we’ll approach the Sunderland game like every other game this season.

“We can’t get overjoyed. It’s three points on the board – that’s all it is.

“There are still four games to go so we can’t take our foot off the pedal. We’ve got to make sure the boys remain focussed.

“I’m just interested in the next game – that’s all we’re worried about. We got the job done, on to the next one.”

Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson was proud of his players in defeat and questioned Batty’s disallowed goal against his former employers.

He said: “I’ve mixed emotions. I’m really pleased with how we played – especially in the first half.

“We got the goal we deserved and we were really comfortable.

“In the second half we started OK and we had a great opportunity to go 2-0 up, which was ruled out for offside. I don’t know how it was offside. I’m not quite sure how he got the decision wrong – it’s hard to take.

“That gave them a lift and gave them a spring in their step, though the goals were disappointed to concede from our point of view.”

Grayson added: “You can see why they are top of the division because they keep going and they’ve got goals in the team.

“If we are disappointed to lose to Hull City, it shows where we are as a team and a squad – and also what we’ve got in place for next season.

“There was not much between the two teams, and that’s a pleasing point, but we’ll work out what we’ve done wrong so we can try to beat Crewe (on Tuesday).”