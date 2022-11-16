Grant McCann talks up Peterborough’s FA Cup display against Salford

Peterborough boss Grant McCann hailed an excellent performance from his team as they eased to a 3-0 FA Cup replay win at Salford.

The League One high-flyers had too much for the Ammies and they can now look forward to a second-round trip to Shrewsbury.

Ephron Mason-Clark opened the scoring before Jack Marriott’s late double.

McCann said: “It’s been another game we could have done without, but we’ve got through it.

“Our schedule is really hectic, playing two games a week constantly, but it is what it is.

“Salford are difficult to play against as we know from the first game, but I knew that if we were calm, controlled and professional, we’d always be in with a chance.

“We worked hard and set the traps, and overall it was an excellent performance from the lads.

“We were really good in the first half, and to be honest we probably should have scored more than the one goal.

“We got the second at a great time, though, and then the third goal just about killed it.

“We’ve been in good form for 12 or 13 games now, but the games just keep coming thick and fast – it’s relentless.”

Asked about the Shrewsbury trip on Saturday week, McCann added: “It’ll be another tough game.

“I know Steve Cotterill really well, though, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Posh dominated the first half in front of the TV cameras at the Peninsula Stadium.

They did not strike until the 38th minute, however, when Mason-Clark tucked home neatly from 15 yards.

Salford improved in the second half, only to be undone late on by a couple of smart strikes from Marriott.

The Ammies are now without a goal in their last five matches.

Boss Neil Wood said: “It’s disappointing because we had a great chance to go one-nil up early on.

“It definitely didn’t feel like a three-nil game when you look back over the 90 minutes as a whole.

“I thought we built up some good momentum in the second half, but once again it’s the same old story, we lack that bit of quality in the final third.

“We’ve got to stay confident if we’re to realise our potential here, and once we click, I’m sure we’ll be OK.

“It just seemed that whenever we made a mistake tonight, Peterborough punished us.

“They were clinical and ruthless in their nature, and the late goals killed us.

“It’s really frustrating, but we just seem to be seeing too much of that lack of quality in that final third.

“We can work on that on the training ground. I know we’ve got a good enough squad here, though, and we’ll soon be firing again.”