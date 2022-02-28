28 February 2022

Grant McCann to name much-changed Peterborough side for Manchester City cup tie

28 February 2022

Peterborough boss Grant McCann has hinted he will make changes to his side for their FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Manchester City.

McCann returned for a second stint in charge of Posh last week but was unable to prevent them losing 3-0 at home to Hull on Saturday.

While he has no fresh injury concerns following the defeat, the quick turnaround means he is likely to shuffle his pack.

Dan Butler (ankle), Mark Beevers and Jack Taylor (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to feature for City.

The full-back has indicated to manager Pep Guardiola he is willing to play despite being affected by the situation in his homeland.

Second-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who regularly features in cup games, is out with a shoulder problem.

Guardiola will now decide whether to stick with usual number one Ederson or bring in veteran Scott Carson.

