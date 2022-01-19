Grant McCann unsure of his future following the takeover of Hull by Acun Ilicali

Manager Grant McCann remains in the dark about his future at Hull following the takeover by Acun Ilicali – completed just hours after the 2-0 victory against third-placed Blackburn.

Ilicali finalised his £20million purchase of the Sky Bet Championship club on Wednesday afternoon, but McCann has yet to meet the Turkish businessman.

He said: “All we can do is to try and focus the boys. Hopefully these things (speculation about his future) will be answered in the next few days.

“It’s very hard for us to control that (the future under Ilicali). There’s nothing we can do.

“It’s very hard for me to answer these questions. I’ve enjoyed my time here and if it’s longer I’ll be delighted. If it’s not, that’s business.

“I’ve not met him (Ilicali) as yet. I’m sure that will happen within the next couple of days.

“I do think the players do need a bit of help. It’s been tough but this group of players have got a real mentality and a real character.

“This is a massive football club. We are looking forward to seeing what’s next.”

Hull, who had lost their last three league games, were excellent from the outset and turned the formbook on its head against genuine promotion contenders.

George Honeyman opened the scoring for the hosts just eight minutes in after good work from Andy Longman, while Tom Eaves added a second with a good header after 67 minutes.

McCann said: “I’m sure everyone involved with Hull City would want to get better and we are no different.

“It was an excellent game and an excellent performance. It was a very good win.

“The boys raised their game ever so well. I think we showed a real energy and it was a really good performance.

“We’ve kept them quiet and had to stand up against them. I couldn’t be more pleased for the players. The stadium was rocking and it felt like a proper game.

“We had some good chances. We can’t complain. It’s 2-0 and a clean sheet.

“I thought the boys delivered the plan. We knew they are probably one of the strongest teams in the midfield area so we wanted to smother that area and it worked very well.”

Counterpart Tony Mowbray refused to be too despondent after his side lost for the first time in the league since November 3.

He said: “We fell a little bit short. We huffed and puffed but it was a difficult night.

“We had a lot of opportunities that, at the end of the day we might have scored. Hull had their chances and worked hard and scored two goals.

“I don’t want to be critical of this team. They’ve been amazing for two months and have worked their socks off.”

Blackburn had a good penalty shout turned down in the first half, while Sean McLoughlin appeared to impede goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski in the build-up to Hull’s second.

Mowbray said: “Hull were good in possession and we should give them a bit of credit, but when you a have a result like this, it’s not the time to moan about officials.

“The result is the result. I can’t change it now. I do feel harshly done by. It’s done and let’s move on.

“Football can kick you in the backside as it has done here, but we’ll brush ourselves down and get ready for the next one.

“We had our moments, but we were not really clinical enough and didn’t ask enough questions of them, I would suggest.”