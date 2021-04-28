‘Great example’ James Perch secured for another season with Mansfield
Mansfield have activated a clause in James Perch’s contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.
The versatile 35-year-old has played in defence and midfield for the Stags this season, and boss Nigel Clough is “thrilled” to keep him at the Sky Bet League Two club.
Clough added: “I think he’s been outstanding in the last few months, whether he’s at right-back, centre-half or left-back.
“He’s one of those characters who’s brilliant to have around. He wants to stay and be a part of what we’re trying to do next season.
“Out of all the contracts we’ve done, this is as important as any for next season. You know that wherever you put him on the pitch that he will perform to a certain level.
“He’s a great example of how to be a professional footballer to the younger players here.
“There’s a reason why he’s played at a higher level and that’s evident with Perchy on a daily basis.”