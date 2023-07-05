05 July 2023

Greece defender Dimitrios Goutas joins Cardiff on two-year deal

By NewsChain Sport
05 July 2023

Cardiff have signed Greece defender Dimitrios Goutas on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old most recently played for Sivasspor, making 84 appearances for the Turkish club and scoring five goals.

He joins the Sky Bet Championship side as a free agent ahead of the 2023-24 season and cannot wait to get going.

“I’m very excited to be here,” Goutas told Cardiff City TV. “From the first day I came here, I’ve felt warmth from everybody. I’m happy to join the team and I will give my best to achieve our goals.

“I can’t wait to train with the team and help with my experience. I will always give 100 per cent and try to help the young players – that’s why I’m here.”

Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut said: “He can organise from the back and he is a good size for the Championship. He also has good speed, so I think he will be a very useful player for our style.

“He is one of those people who is really dangerous in the air and can score goals from set-pieces, which will be very good for us.”

