Greenock Morton secure impressive win
Greenock Morton closed the gap at the top of the Scottish Championship to a point after a 2-1 win at Cove Rangers.
Robbie Crawford’s strike from the edge of the box with three minutes left won it for the visitors.
Jaze Kabia’s opener put Morton ahead in the first-half before Leighton McIntosh levelled for Rangers from close range with just seven minutes remaining.
Victory for Morton kept up the pressure at the top and they are a point behind leaders Ayr, who drew 2-2 at Inverness.
