Greg Halford back from suspension for Southend’s clash with Cambridge
Defender Greg Halford will return for Southend as they face Cambridge in Sky Bet League Two on Tuesday evening.
The 36-year-old was shown a red card against Barrow and subsequently handed a one-match ban, causing him to miss the goalless draw with Grimsby at the weekend.
Bournemouth loanee Kyle Taylor returned from an absence caused by Covid-19 to take a spot on the bench against the Mariners and could be in the mix once more, with Tom Clifford in a similar situation having overcome an injury.
Brandon Goodship (rib) and Terrell Egbri (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.
Cambridge could hand a league debut to new signing Jubril Okedina at Roots Hall.
United boss Mark Bonner left the on-loan Tottenham defender on the bench at the weekend.
The 20-year-old is yet to see any league action but played 90 minutes against Oxford in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.
Hiram Boateng remains out with a shoulder injury and will play no part.