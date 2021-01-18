Greg Halford extends his stay at Southend until the end of the season
Greg Halford promised Southend fans there is “still a lot more to come” from him after he extended his stay at Roots Hall until the end of the season.
The versatile 36-year-old joined the Shrimpers on a short-term deal in December and made an immediate impact, scoring against Grimsby on his debut after coming on as a substitute.
“Hopefully I’ll get many more games under my belt and help the team move up the table,” Halford told the club’s website.
“I’m pleased with how it’s gone so far. I’ve wanted to play more minutes but obviously being out the length of time that I have been, the games that I’ve had I’ve done OK in. It’s still (about) building fitness.
“Barrow was my first start in over two years so I’m probably ahead of schedule in terms of starting games. In terms of performances I know there is still a lot more to come from me.”