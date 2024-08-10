10 August 2024

Greg Olley grabs hat-trick as Gateshead thrash Ebbsfleet

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Greg Olley scored a hat-trick as Gateshead shrugged off last season’s play-off disappointment to open the new Vanarama National League campaign with a 5-1 trashing of Ebbsfleet.

The home side – who had been barred from taking part in the play-offs because of issues over their ground ownership at the time – went ahead through Callum Whelan in the 12th minute.

Owen Oseni soon doubled the lead and Olley slotted in a third for Gateshead in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Olley added a fourth from close range early in the second half and the former Hull City man completed his hat-trick on the hour, with Dominic Poleon scoring a late consolation goal for Ebbsfleet in stoppage time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Katie Price arrives at court in London for bankruptcy hearing following arrest

news

Bingo couple who joined Hartlepool riots each jailed for 26 months

news

51-year-old thug jailed for two-and-a-half years for role in Plymouth riots

news