Greg Olley inspires Gateshead to comfortable victory against Kidderminster
Captain Greg Olley helped Gateshead maintain their fine start to the campaign with a 3-0 home win over Kidderminster in the Vanarama National League.
Olley, the club’s longest-serving player, teed up Marcus Dinanga to slot home for his seventh goal of the season in the sixth minute.
Ed Francis then set up Stephen Wearne following a ball over the top with only Christian Dibble to beat but the Harriers goalkeeper made a fine save.
Olley doubled Gateshead’s advantage after 20 minutes, lashing home from 25 yards from Francis’ pass.
Regan Booty notched his first goal for the club with a fine strike nine minutes after the break as Kidderminster’s winless run stretched to eight games.
