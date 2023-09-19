19 September 2023

Greg Olley inspires Gateshead to comfortable victory against Kidderminster

By NewsChain Sport
19 September 2023

Captain Greg Olley helped Gateshead maintain their fine start to the campaign with a 3-0 home win over Kidderminster in the Vanarama National League.

Olley, the club’s longest-serving player, teed up Marcus Dinanga to slot home for his seventh goal of the season in the sixth minute.

Ed Francis then set up Stephen Wearne following a ball over the top with only Christian Dibble to beat but the Harriers goalkeeper made a fine save.

Olley doubled Gateshead’s advantage after 20 minutes, lashing home from 25 yards from Francis’ pass.

Regan Booty notched his first goal for the club with a fine strike nine minutes after the break as Kidderminster’s winless run stretched to eight games.

