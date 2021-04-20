Greg Taylor admits ‘massive leader’ Scott Brown will be a big miss for Celtic

Greg Taylor believes Celtic will lose a “massive leader” when Scott Brown departs for Wednesday’s opponents Aberdeen.

After an illustrious career at Parkhead the 35-year-old Hoops skipper will join the Dons as a player-coach, at the behest of former Hibernian team-mate Stephen Glass who recently took charge of the Granite City club.

Ahead of the trip to Pittodrie, left-back Taylor said: “There is no point denying it, we are losing a massive influence.

“He has been a leader, a top player and brilliant for me since I signed.

“On the pitch and in training he leads by example. Still to this day he is out there setting examples, he trains as if it is his last and it is a credit to himself that he has done that for so long.

“So we are losing a massive player and a massive leader but it is football and these things do happen.”

Celtic’s 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday meant the Parkhead club will finish the season without silverware for the first time since 2010.

Taylor, who replaced Diego Laxalt at half-time against the newly-crowned champions, gave a nod to the upcoming Euros as he focused on the last four league games.

The Scotland international said: “There is that at the back of your mind but my focus is on Celtic and trying to keep my place in the team and finish as strong as we can in the last four games.

“If I do that and I am playing well the rest should take care of itself ideally.”