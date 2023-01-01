Greg Taylor backs Celtic’s ‘clockwork’ approach to pay off in Old Firm derby

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor feels their “clockwork” approach to football can help them deal with the frenetic nature of their derby clash with Rangers.

The Hoops have delivered two emphatic home wins over their Glasgow rivals since Ange Postecoglou took over but have also been on the end of two defeats, one in Postecoglou’s derby debut in August 2021 and the other coming after Taylor had netted in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The Scotland international feels the key to success at Ibrox on Monday will be focusing on their normal game plan and trying to carry out their individual tasks within that.

“It will probably be pretty hectic to start, that’s normally how they go until the game settles,” he said.

“But also we know we just need to focus on us and try and play our football from the first minute. If we can do that, it normally stands us in good stead.

“When you have got a clear way of playing, and clear positions and clear roles to fulfil, it definitely helps because you know, when I get the ball for example, where the next person should be. It’s almost like clockwork.

“The only time we come undone is when we don’t quite fulfil those roles.

“If we can continue to do that, I’m sure it will bring us the level of performance we need.”

The cinch Premiership champions are nine points and 20 goals ahead of Rangers, but Taylor dismissed suggestions that an away win could be a defining point in the title race.

“January seems quite early to be saying that,” he said. “We just focus purely on the next game. It will be no different, regardless of the result on Monday.

“More than results, we try and reach a level of performance, and if we can do that in every game it will take care of results.”