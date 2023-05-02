02 May 2023

Greg Taylor: Celtic success down to strong mentality

By NewsChain Sport
Greg Taylor highlighted the “strong mentality” Ange Postecoglou has fostered at Celtic as the Hoops close in on a domestic treble.

The Parkhead side booked their place in the Scottish Cup final with a 1-0 win over Rangers at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The victory, thanks to a Jota header just before the interval, stretched Celtic’s unbeaten run over their Old Firm rivals to six matches and set them up for the June 3 final against Championship side Inverness.

The ViaPlay Cup is already in the Parkhead trophy room and the cinch Premiership title will be guaranteed with a win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

And Scotland left-back Taylor is in no doubt as to what quality is underpinning Celtic’s current domination.

“We have such a strong mentality in all games and that comes from not treating any game differently,” said Taylor.

“The next game is the most important, regardless of occasion and that is a philosophy the manager has brought in.

“We don’t waste a training session, we don’t waste a game so when it comes to these big ones it certainly helps.

“They (Rangers) are a good opponent, let’s not be unfair.

“You have seen how close they have been, they are so difficult but as I touched on about the mentality, we don’t change just for these big games.

“We have the same mentality throughout, the same focus for every game and I think that does help.”

The former Kilmarnock defender, who joined Celtic in 2019, turns his attention to Hearts away, the first of five post-split fixtures.

Celtic are 13 points ahead of second-placed Rangers, who host Aberdeen this weekend, and only a cataclysmic collapse would prevent the title returning to the east end of Glasgow.

Taylor said: “We have a big, important league game to take care of when it comes to it on Sunday.

“We know what’s at stake there and Tynecastle is a very difficult place to go. We now just get a good training week in and aim to do the business come Sunday.”

