Gregg Berhalter sacked as USA coach after Copa America exit
Gregg Berhalter has been sacked as USA head coach following their group-stage exit at the Copa America.
The 50-year-old rejoined the national team in 2023 for a second spell, having led USA to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup, but defeats to Panama and Uruguay on home soil have brought an end to his tenure.
“I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to US Soccer and our men’s national team,” said US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.
“We are now focused on working with our sporting director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”
