11 July 2024

Gregg Berhalter sacked as USA coach after Copa America exit

By NewsChain Sport
11 July 2024

Gregg Berhalter has been sacked as USA head coach following their group-stage exit at the Copa America.

The 50-year-old rejoined the national team in 2023 for a second spell, having led USA to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup, but defeats to Panama and Uruguay on home soil have brought an end to his tenure.

“I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to US Soccer and our men’s national team,” said US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone.

“We are now focused on working with our sporting director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Deaths of BBC commentator’s wife and daughters ‘utterly devastating’

news

Screams heard as three women murdered in quiet suburban cul-de-sac

news

Police issue plea to potentially armed triple-murder suspect to ‘make contact’

news