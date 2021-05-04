Grimsby assistant Chris Doig given a one-match touchline ban and fined £500
Grimsby’s assistant manager Chris Doig has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined £500 after rowing with referee David Rock at the end of last month’s defeat at Exeter.
The 3-2 loss, which saw Mariners midfielder Jay Matete sent off, confirmed the club’s relegation to the National League.
Emotions were running high as Doig clashed with Rock after the final whistle and he has now been reprimanded.
An FA statement read: “Grimsby Town FC’s Chris Doig has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £500 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 and accepting the standard penalty.
“The assistant manager’s language towards a match official following the end of their EFL League Two fixture against Exeter City FC on Tuesday, April 27 2021 was abusive, insulting and improper.”