Grimsby boost survival hopes with win over Bolton

Ira Jackson Jr (left) scored what proved to be the winner
Ira Jackson Jr (left) scored what proved to be the winner (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:56pm, Sat 17 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rock-bottom Grimsby handed themselves a lifeline in the League Two relegation fight with a 2-1 win over promotion contenders Bolton.

A frantic start to the game saw Jay Matete put Grimsby in front with a driven finish after 32 seconds, while teammate James Hanson promptly fired over.

Bolton replied with a succession of attacks, but George Thomason saw a golden chance go begging when James McKeown produced a stunning save.

Oladapo Afolayan curled an attempt over the crossbar, before Grimsby’s goal scorer Matete was denied a second by Matt Gilks.

A classic goalmouth scramble within a minute of the restart saw Hanson, Lenell John-Lewis and debutant Evan Khouri all denied, while Harry Clifton volleyed over moments later.

Hanson crashed against the crossbar as Grimsby eyed a second goal, but McKeown had to be on red alert at the other end to make two smart saves in quick-succession.

Ira Jackson Jr came off the bench to make it 2-0 five minutes from time, before Bolton substitute Shaun Miller struck an added-time consolation.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Grimsby

PA