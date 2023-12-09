Grimsby boss David Artell: I’m hoping that we’re up and running now

David Artell reckons there is more to come from Grimsby after picking up his first win against his former club Crewe with a 2-1 victory at Blundell Park.

Abo Eisa and Danny Rose were on target for the Mariners as Crewe – beaten for just the fourth time this season – replied through substitute Joe White.

Artell said: “We are in a results-based business, so you have to win games.

“It wasn’t vintage football from either side, but there were glimpses and we have scored a cracking first goal and a good second goal.

“They’ve had one chance all game and they are the highest scorers in the country I believe. To limit a team like that is a massive feather in our cap.

“I thought we defended the goal and our box really well.

“We should wrap the game up on the break, but we made some crazy decisions in search of a third goal, but I don’t want to stand here and be too critical.

“I’m hoping that we’re up and running now.”

Crewe manager Lee Bell said: “It was our worst performance of the season and quite comfortably our worst performance.

“Grimsby coped with the conditions much better than us in the first half and what we were trying to execute was nothing like what we planned for and we had to change from that.

“We do (have to move on), but we also have to let it hurt us. The players know we dropped well below our standards.

“I can handle losing football games and so can the players, but that was below our standards, so we’ve got to let this one hurt a little and we need a reaction now in our next game.”