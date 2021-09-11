Grimsby come from behind to win at Torquay

Giles Coke put Grimsby ahead (Lynne Cameron/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:36pm, Sat 11 Sep 2021
Grimsby came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League season after a 3-1 win over Torquay

The Mariners had come from 3-1 down to defeat Barnet last Saturday and they were on the back foot again as Armani Little fired into the top corner with his 11th-minute free-kick right on the edge of the area.

But the visitors responded well to going behind and were level after 24 minutes through Michee Efete thanks to a fine low effort following a driving run into the area.

Giles Coke then gave Grimsby the lead nine minutes later, finishing beyond Torquay goalkeeper Mark Halstead after Alex Hunt’s inviting ball into the area.

Joe Lewis thought he had equalised for Torquay but his late header was ruled not to have crossed the line before Grimsby guaranteed victory in the second minute of time added on through Harry Clifton’s effort.

