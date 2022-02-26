26 February 2022

Grimsby maintain impressive run with victory at hapless Dover

By NewsChain Sport
26 February 2022

Grimsby kept themselves within striking distance of the Vanarama National League play-off places after a 3-1 win at bottom club Dover.

The Mariners took the lead in the 27th minute when defender Shaun Pearson headed in from a corner, with forward Tristan Abrahams adding a second nine minutes later with a chip over the goalkeeper.

Dover pulled a goal back five minutes before half-time when Jake Goodman bundled the ball in following a corner.

Grimsby made sure of all three points with 18 minutes left when John McAtee scored a third following a swift counter-attack by Harry Clifton, ensuring a fourth win in five league games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William and Kate ‘stand with the president and people of Ukraine’

world news

Passengers slate British Airways over ‘nightmare’ Heathrow delays due to IT outage

world news

Thousands of desperate Ukrainians flee across western borders to escape Russian invaders

world news