Grimsby release 10 after relegation to National League
Grimsby have announced 10 out-of-contract players will be released as the club begin planning for life outside the Football League.
Forwards James Hanson, Matt Green and Stefan Payne and are among those set to leave following relegation to the Vanarama National League.
The Mariners finished bottom of Sky Bet League Two, but will head into the next campaign under new owners 1878 Partners.
Manager Paul Hurst will also see Sam Habergham, Joe Bunney, Swedish defender Ludvig Ohman, French forward Julien Lamy, Spaniard Alhagi Touray Sisay, and midfielders Cameron Painter and Jock Curran depart.
A Grimsby statement read: “We would like to thank all those players set to depart the club for their efforts during their time with the Mariners and wish them all the best for the future.”
Trio Luke Hendrie, Elliott Hewitt and Giles Coke have all been offered new terms, while Mattie Pollock, Harry Clifton and Luke Spokes have seen options taken up by the club.