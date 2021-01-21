Grimsby sign Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete on loan until end of the season

Grimsby have announced the signing of midfielder Jay Matete on loan from Fleetwood until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joins the Sky Bet League Two strugglers having made 13 appearances in all competitions for Fleetwood this season, including seven in League One.

Matete said on Grimsby’s official website: “I am excited to just come down to play football.

“I just want to come in and help the team. I wanted to get out on loan so I spoke to my agent and told him what I wanted and when I heard that Grimsby were interested, I thought it would be a great experience.

“I like to get on the ball, I like running with the ball and I like tackling, I’ve come here to hopefully show people what I can do and build and become a better player.”

Mariners boss Paul Hurst said of Matete: “I think he’s full of energy, certainly will force mistakes out of the opposition and can play.

“I think it’s the energy that he brings and the fact he’s been playing in League One, he will be someone that can come in and add competition and I think he will give us a little more legs in the centre of the pitch, which is something that I believe that we need.

“I think they’ve let him out to gain some extra experience, rather than it being in terms of him not being in their plans moving forward.

“As a young player, in what is a very good Fleetwood squad and you look at the midfield options that they’ve had this season, for him to have forced himself into that speaks volumes.”