Grimsby sign Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan for remainder of season
Struggling Grimsby have signed Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 20-year-old, who had a spell with League Two rivals Cambridge earlier in the campaign, is a Tunisia Under-23 international with one senior cap to his name.
Mariners manager Paul Hurst, who worked with the youngster during his time at Portman Road, told Grimsby’s official website: “He’s a young player that in my short time over there impressed us and we wanted to bring into the first-team environment.
“He has lots of energy, a great enthusiasm and he has a little bit of everything really for a midfielder that you could wish for.”
El Mizouni added: “I knew the gaffer from Ipswich when he was there and I was in the under-18s. I know the way he wants to play and I really like that. I think that way suits me and I want to help him and the team stay in the league.”