Grimsby sign Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan for remainder of season

By NewsChain Sport
14:37pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
Struggling Grimsby have signed Ipswich midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old, who had a spell with League Two rivals Cambridge earlier in the campaign, is a Tunisia Under-23 international with one senior cap to his name.

Mariners manager Paul Hurst, who worked with the youngster during his time at Portman Road, told Grimsby’s official website: “He’s a young player that in my short time over there impressed us and we wanted to bring into the first-team environment.

“He has lots of energy, a great enthusiasm and he has a little bit of everything really for a midfielder that you could wish for.”

El Mizouni added: “I knew the gaffer from Ipswich when he was there and I was in the under-18s. I know the way he wants to play and I really like that. I think that way suits me and I want to help him and the team stay in the league.”

