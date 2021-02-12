Grimsby-Tranmere among League Two fixtures postponed due to freezing weather
13:21pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
A frozen pitch has forced Grimsby’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Tranmere to be postponed.
A statement published on the Grimsby website on Friday read: “Following a pitch inspection early this afternoon and with forecasts of continuing freezing temperatures, the attending match official made the decision to postpone the fixture.
“A date for the rearranged fixture will be published in due course.”