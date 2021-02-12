Grimsby-Tranmere among League Two fixtures postponed due to freezing weather

Grimsby's Blundell Park
Grimsby's Blundell Park (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:21pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A frozen pitch has forced Grimsby’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Tranmere to be postponed.

A statement published on the Grimsby website on Friday read: “Following a pitch inspection early this afternoon and with forecasts of continuing freezing temperatures, the attending match official made the decision to postpone the fixture.

“A date for the rearranged fixture will be published in due course.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Grimsby

PA