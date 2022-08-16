16 August 2022

Grimsby’s match with Carlisle abandoned due to waterlogged pitch

16 August 2022

Grimsby’s match against Carlisle has been abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch at Blundell Park.

The game started on a heavy surface but ground staff were attending to areas of the pitch affected by standing water midway through the first half.

Although play resumed, it was not long before the Sky Bet League Two contest, which was goalless, was abandoned.

