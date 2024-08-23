Guardiola ‘didn’t have any doubts’ about bringing Gundogan back to Man City

Ilkay Gundogan’s Manchester City return came out of the blue but Pep Guardiola had no doubts about bringing back their treble-winning captain when the opportunity arose.

The 33-year-old midfielder completed a stunning return to the Etihad Stadium on Friday just a year after leaving for LaLiga giants Barcelona.

Gundogan has signed a one-year deal with what he calls the “best club in the world” and Guardiola says he could make his second City debut against Ipswich on Saturday.

The Germany international’s involvement will be dependent on receiving international clearance at the end of what has been a whirlwind week.

“When managers say that during the transfer window everything can happen, this is the real proof,” Guardiola said. “He was a complete surprise, unexpected, and it happened.

“We know him quite well – me personally, but the staff and the players and everyone.

“You know the quality that he played last season in Barcelona, he played at a high, high level, consistency, playing a lot of minutes games and producing a lot.

“We didn’t have any doubts when the possibility was open and absolutely delighted he’s back.”

Gundogan became a mainstay of the Barcelona side during his sole season in Spain and those performances coupled with his City history made it an ideal move for all parties.

“The important thing is they want to come back,” Guardiola said. “I got the message from (director of football) Txiki (Begiristain) that Ilkay wants to talk to you, wants to call you.

“OK, so he called me and asked me the situation how it was, if there was a chance to come back, if we would like. We say ‘yes’ immediately, so this is the most important thing.

“Now we are here and he has to deliver a good season, a good two seasons here. This is now what you have to work with.

“I have the feeling he doesn’t come to retire or doesn’t come here to remember the good memories that we had.

“We have time to have the good memories in the future, but now it’s time to shoes on and play your best.”

Gundogan played a key role in City’s successes under Guardiola, as did another high-profile player that is seemingly on the move this summer.

Raheem Sterling looks set to leave Chelsea having dropped out of favour under new manager – and former City assistant – Enzo Maresca.

Asked if an Etihad Stadium reunion could be on the cards with the England forward, Guardiola said: “He’s a Chelsea player. Absolutely.

“I feel so attached (to him). The time we live together with him – and of course, I feel attached with Enzo. I just wish him all the best.

“But he’s, of course, a Chelsea player. If you ask me this question when Gundo was in Barcelona, I’ll answer the same.”

Guardiola downplayed talk of further acquisitions and says his full focus is on Saturday’s clash against promoted Ipswich.

Savinho could feature after a knock brought his promising debut at Chelsea to a premature end, while Rodri is still building fitness after suffering a hamstring injury in the Euro 2024 final.

“(Savinho) feels better,” Guardiola said. “I don’t think he’s completely top. He’s been in training.

“We’ll see today and tomorrow what we will do with him.

“(Rodri) is getting better. He’s not with the group. Maybe today (he can do) partial training.”

Asked if Rodri could feature against Ipswich, he said: “I don’t think so, but we’ll see.”