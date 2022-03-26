26 March 2022

Gulls keep play-off hopes alive with comfortable home win

By NewsChain Sport
26 March 2022

Torquay kept their outside hopes of a place in Vanarama National League play-offs alive with a comfortable 3-0 win over Weymouth.

The Gulls went ahead after 12 minutes when Stephen Wearne cut inside from the left and fired home into the bottom corner of the net.

And they doubled their advantage seven minutes later from the penalty spot after Ben Morgan brought down Armani Little and Little picked himself up to convert.

Torquay came close to making it three after 37 minutes when Stephen Duke-McKenna picked out Connor Lemonheigh-Evans but his shot came back off the post.

They did make it three a minute into the second half as Lemonheigh-Evans flicked on a cross and Daniel Wright headed home at the back post.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘300 killed’ in Russian air strike on Mariupol theatre sheltering civilians

world news

Transport Secretary calls for disgraced P&O Ferries boss to quit after ‘brazen’ comments during grilling by MPs

news

Ukraine president Zelensky urges Nato to provide ‘military assistance without limitations’

world news