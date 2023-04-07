07 April 2023

Gulls keep survival hopes alive with home win over play-off hopefuls Eastleigh

Relegation candidates Torquay secured back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory against National League play-off hopefuls Eastleigh.

Aaron Jarvis had a good chance for the hosts blocked before Danny Whitehall’s effort was well saved.

Whitehall had another chance to put the Spitfires in front just before the break but Mark Halstead made a comfortable save from the forward’s header.

Despite those good chances, it was Torquay who went in front six minutes after half-time when Asa Hall headed home at the near-post from a free-kick.

The hosts then doubled their lead in the 65th minute when Jarvis teed up Tom Lapslie, who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Joe McDonnell to keep the Gulls’ chances of survival alive.

