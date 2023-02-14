Gus Scott-Morriss won it for Southend (Simon Marper/PA)
Gus Scott-Morriss on target for second successive match as Southend beat Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
Gus Scott-Morriss was on target for the second successive match as Southend boosted their play-off push by coming from behind to beat Halifax 2-1 in the Vanarama National League.

Defender Scott-Morriss, who also scored in last week’s victory at Maidenhead, turned home following a corner to claim the hosts’ 79th-minute winner.

Jesse Debrah poked the West Yorkshire visitors ahead at Roots Hall deep into first-half added time.

But the Shaymen could not hold on to the slender advantage as Jack Bridge levelled from the penalty spot just after the hour mark before Scott-Morriss pounced to secure the Shrimpers’ third win on the bounce.

