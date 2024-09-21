Gustavo Hamer earns Sheffield United victory against Derby

Gustavo Hamer’s goal was enough to earn Sheffield United a 1-0 victory over Derby and extend their unbeaten start to the season in the Championship.

Hamer was a constant threat and deservedly got the goal, his fourth of the season, to give the Blades a third straight win.

Derby goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom was called into action early on, making a fine save to keep out Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s effort.

A minute’s applause took place in the eighth minute to remember Maddy Cusack, a former Sheffield United Women player, who died 12 months ago.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing went close for the visitors with an effort which struck a post, while Hamer threatened for the hosts, forcing Zetterstrom to get down quickly to make the save.

Both managers were booked following an altercation, which came about as a result of Chris Wilder pushing Jerry Yates as he tried to retrieve the ball for a throw-in.

Hamer struck the all-important blow in the 53rd minute with a superb strike, firing in a free-kick which found the gap between Zetterstrom and his left-hand post.

Zetterstrom had to be alert to keep out Alfie Gilchrist, turning the defender’s well-struck shot over the crossbar.

There was a double substitution for the home side midway through the second half, with Gilchrist and Rak-Sakyi making way for Femi Seriki and Andre Brooks.

Derby also made a change as Marcus Harness took over from Ben Osborn, who was applauded by the United supporters having left the club over the summer.

Sydie Peck had a chance for Sheffield United when the ball fell to him inside the area but his low shot was hacked away by Eiran Cashin and fell into the grateful arms of Zetterstrom.

There were further changes made, with United’s Callum O’Hare replaced by Rhian Brewster and Derby duo Mendez-Laing and Ryan Nyambe making way for Dajaune Brown and Nat Phillips.

Derby’s final substitutions saw Callum Elder and Kenzo Goudmijn going off with Joe Ward and Corey Blackett-Taylor coming on.

The visitors were unable to force an equaliser, failing to test goalkeeper Michael Cooper in the closing stages.

Deep into time added on, Brooks wasted a good opportunity on the break, chipping the ball just over the head of Kieffer Moore.

Peck also had a chance shortly before the final whistle, firing in a shot which was saved by Zetterstrom at his near post.

The result was a disappointing way for Derby boss Paul Warne to mark his 400th game in management.