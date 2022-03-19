19 March 2022

Halifax beat Torquay to make it five wins in a row

By NewsChain Sport
19 March 2022

In-form Halifax beat Torquay 2-0 at The Shay to maintain their Vanarama National League promotion push.

The Gulls had an early chance from a free-kick when Ben Wynter’s header was pushed away by Halifax keeper Sam Johnson, before Armani Little’s effort curled just over.

Billy Waters fired the Shaymen ahead on the hour for his 15th league goal after being played through into the penalty area.

With 20 minutes left, Halifax substitute Gerry McDonagh wrapped up the points when he headed in from close range shortly after coming on following a free-kick to secure a fifth straight league win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russia’s Qatar World Cup hopes appear to be over after bid to delay suspension rejected

world news

Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens charged with four counts of indecent exposure

news

P&O Ferries services suspended for days amid expected protests following mass sackings of staff

news