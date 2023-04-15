Halifax continue winning run with victory over Maidstone
Halifax made it four consecutive National League wins with a 3-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Maidstone at the Shay Stadium.
Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who netted in last week’s 3-1 victory over leaders Wrexham, was once again on target as he fired his side ahead in the 15th minute.
Millenic Alli, who bagged a brace in that contest, hit the side-netting early in the second half but doubled the Shaymen’s lead soon after, rising highest to meet a cross which he duly nodded home.
Dieseruvwe then turned provider, picking out Robert Harker who sealed victory.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox