02 September 2023

Halifax earn impressive win at Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
02 September 2023

Halifax stretched their unbeaten run to five Vanarama National League matches with a 1-0 victory at Rochdale.

Rob Harker’s first-half goal proved the difference at a sunny Crown Oil Arena as the visitors climbed above their opponents.

Rochdale goalkeeper Louie Moulden did well to keep the scores level in the ninth minute when he tipped Andrew Oluwabori’s 25-yard effort onto the bar.

However, Moulden could do nothing to prevent Harker giving the visitors the lead 13 minutes later, the forward finding the net after Angelo Cappello had won possession and found him with a precise pass.

