Halifax edge out 10-man Maidenhead to keep play-off hopes alive

Jake Hyde scored the opener for Halifax
Jake Hyde scored the opener for Halifax (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:09pm, Sat 22 May 2021
Halifax kept themselves in contention for a National League play-off place with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Maidenhead

The Shaymen are among five teams separated by only two points in the race for sixth and seventh spots with only one game remaining.

Maidenhead midfielder Ryan Upward was shown a second yellow card seven minutes before the break, and Halifax went in ahead after Jake Hyde headed in Luke Summerfield’s corner.

Jeff King added a second from a free-kick in the 58th minute and, although Danilo Orsi-Dadomo quickly pulled one back, Halifax held on.

