12 March 2022

Halifax fight back to down Dover

By NewsChain Sport
12 March 2022

Halifax came from behind to beat rock-bottom Dover 2-1 and keep their National League promotion challenge on track.

The Shaymen, who are now unbeaten in five league matches, closed the gap on third-placed Wrexham to a single point.

Dover, who have won just once all season, stunned the hosts by taking a 10th-minute lead through Alfie Pavey.

But in-form Halifax levelled the scores five minutes before the break as Billy Waters gathered the ball before turning and firing past Adam Parkes.

Matty Warburton completed the comeback to seal victory on 69 minutes as Waters turned provider with a ball fired in from the left which Warburton latched on to and slotted home.

