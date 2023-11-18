18 November 2023

Halifax into play-off places after 1-0 win over Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Halifax climbed into the National League play-off spots with a 1-0 home victory over Wealdstone.

Millenic Alli netted the winner – his fifth goal of the season – in the 66th minute to condemn the Stones to their eighth consecutive away loss.

Alli was denied by Wealdstone goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst in the first half.

But Dewhurst could do nothing to prevent Alli finding the net after the hosts hit Wealdstone on the break, securing Halifax a third consecutive home win.

