29 August 2022

Halifax move off bottom of National League with victory at Scunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
Kian Spence and Jordan Slew were on target as Halifax climbed off the foot of the National League with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Scunthorpe.

Both teams had chances before Spence broke the deadlock with a free-kick seven minutes before half-time.

The hosts sent on Rob Apter, signed on loan from Blackpool, for the second half and the 19-year-old fired just wide soon after his introduction.

Apter tried his luck again before Spence was denied a second by an incredible save from home goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst.

But the win was secured with two minutes left when Slew rounded the keeper and slotted home after a mix-up at the back from Keith Hill’s side, who have now lost five in a row since beating Yeovil on the opening day of the season.

