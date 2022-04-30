30 April 2022

Halifax secure play-off place by beating Yeovil

Halifax confirmed their place in the Vanarama National League play-offs with a 1-0 win over Yeovil.

The home side threatened during the opening exchanges, with a close-range effort from Billy Waters deflected wide before Yeovil forward Josh Neufville saw his shot rattle the crossbar.

Just after the hour mark, Waters saw another shot cleared off the line before Zac Dearnley turned in a cross from Tyrell Warren to finally break the deadlock with just seven minutes left.

Halifax sit in third place, two points clear of Solihull Moors, as they head into the final three games of the regular season.

