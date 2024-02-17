17 February 2024

Halifax secure third straight league win against Woking to boost play-off push

By NewsChain Sport
17 February 2024

Halifax made it three straight Vanarama National League wins after holding on to beat Woking 2-1 and close in on a play-off place.

Former Grimsby and Wrexham midfielder Luke Summerfield gave the Shaymen a first-half lead when scoring direct from a corner.

Kosovan midfielder Florent Hoti doubled Halifax’s lead in the 34th minute with a superb effort from outside the penalty area.

Woking hit back in the second half as Dennon Lewis cut inside and drilled a low finish into the bottom corner.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser and Scott Cuthbert headed narrowly over in stoppage time before Halifax’s Andrew Oluwabori was denied at the near post by Woking goalkeeper Alexis Andre.

