Halifax shock Solihull Moors as Jamie Cooke hits winner
Jamie Cooke secured all three points for FC Halifax Town with a first-half strike in the The Shaymen’s 1-0 National League win away at Solihull Moors.
Cooke finally pulled the visitors ahead on 34 minutes after missing two early chances.
Angelo Cappello came close to an opener but fired across the face of goal as Solihull keeper Louie Moulden failed to make a stop.
That opened the door for Cooke, who fired in the winner, snapping the fourth-placed hosts’ unbeaten home run in the process.
