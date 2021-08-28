Halifax win at Woking

Halifax’s summer signing Billy Waters, top, was on target at Woking (Simon Cooper/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:27pm, Sat 28 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Halifax bounced back from an opening-day home defeat by winning 3-2 at Woking to secure their first win of the National League season.

The Shaymen, beaten 2-1 at home last week by Maidenhead, led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Jesse Debrah and Martin Woods.

Jordan Maguire-Drew’s 39th-minute penalty had pulled one back, but the visitors regained their two-goal advantage a minute into the second half when Billy Waters drilled home.

Woking dominated the second period as they searched for a way back and forward George Oakley’s fine curling effort gave them hope in the 68th minute, but Halifax held on.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Woking

PA