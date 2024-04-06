06 April 2024

Hallam Hope on target as Oldham draw with Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
06 April 2024

Oldham and Rochdale shared the derby honours in a 1-1 National League draw at Boundary Park.

Hallam Hope put the Latics ahead inside six minutes, finding the net against Rochdale for the second time this season following a penetrating run from Josh Lundstram.

Rochdale levelled after 27 minutes when Sam Mather got the decisive touch at a corner directed to the near post for the ball to trickle over the line.

Both sides had chances to take three points before a near-9,000 crowd, with Oldham striker Andy Dallas unfortunate to see his well-struck effort bounce off a post.

