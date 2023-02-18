On-loan Newcastle midfielder Lucas De Bolle was on target for Hamilton (Mike Egerton/PA)
18 February 2023

Hamilton continue revival with victory over Inverness

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2023

Hamilton extended their unbeaten run in the Scottish Championship to four matches with a 3-0 win at Inverness.

Bottom club Hamilton struck second-half goals through Newcastle loanee Lucas De Bolle, Jean-Pierre Tiehi and Connor Smith’s penalty to make it back-to-back away league wins and halt Inverness’s seven-game unbeaten run.

First-half chances were few and far between. Inverness midfielder Jay Henderson saw his shot held and Hamilton’s Reghan Tumilty forced home goalkeeper Mark Ridgers into a save with his header.

The visitors took the lead early in the second half when De Bolle fired home from inside the area and they scored twice more in the final 10 minutes.

Tiehi turned home Dylan Stephenson’s cross from close range and Smith converted from the spot after Wallace Duffy had fouled Scott Martin.

