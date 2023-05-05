05 May 2023

Hamilton have work to do to stay up as Arbroath retain Championship status

By NewsChain Sport
05 May 2023

A goalless draw ensured Arbroath will play Scottish Championship football next season while Hamilton must try to do the same via the play-offs.

Accies began the day bottom of the table and staring at automatic relegation but a point lifted them above Cove Rangers on goal difference.

Instead, they will take on either Alloa or Airdrie in the League One play-offs as they attempt to secure second tier football again.

Chances were at a premium – Hamilton’s Daniel O’Reilly had a shot saved by Derek Gaston in the first half while in the second David Gold came close twice in quick succession for Arbroath, hitting the bar on the second occasion.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kate joins William and Charles for surprise walkabout along The Mall on eve of coronation

news

Man arrested for heckling King Charles plans repeat protest at coronation

world news

George, Charlotte and Louis join the King for coronation rehearsal

news